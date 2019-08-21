British PM Set For G7 Debut, as Fears Grow Over Brexit Chaos

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make his debut on the world stage Saturday at the G7 Summit in France – where he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a trade deal. Johnson has tried to put a positive spin on the political chaos over Britain’s European Union exit later this year – and is pinning his hopes on negotiating a trade accord with the United States after Brexit. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, Prime Minister Johnson’s political honeymoon looks to be short-lived – as the potential impact of a so-called ‘no-deal Brexit’ become clear