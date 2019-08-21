Europe

British PM Set For G7 Debut, as Fears Grow Over Brexit Chaos

August 21, 2019 12:50 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make his debut on the world stage Saturday at the G7 Summit in France – where he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a trade deal. Johnson has tried to put a positive spin on the political chaos over Britain’s European Union exit later this year – and is pinning his hopes on negotiating a trade accord with the United States after Brexit. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, Prime Minister Johnson’s political honeymoon looks to be short-lived – as the potential impact of a so-called ‘no-deal Brexit’ become clear

