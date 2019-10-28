Europe

British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror

October 28, 2019 05:25 AM
British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror video player.
Embed
Link

Questions arose after a gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, live-streamed a video of himself opening fire at a mosque earlier this year. The terrorist killed 51 and injured dozens. Now, British police turning to social media companies to stop such broadcasts before they start.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has this story.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:28
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:19
Maryland University Trusts Drones With Organ Delivery
Maryland University Trusts Drones With Organ Delivery
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:17
Ivorian Painter With No Arms or Legs Makes Art -- and A Living
Ivorian Painter With No Arms or Legs Makes Art -- and A Living
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 15:17
Protesters Again Take to Streets of Hong Kong
Protesters Again Take to Streets of Hong Kong
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 04:10
US Police Consider Swapping Tasers for Spider-Man-Like Device
US Police Consider Swapping Tasers for Spider-Man-Like Device