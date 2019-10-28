British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror
October 28, 2019 05:25 AM
British Police Share Training with Social Media In Hopes of Crushing Live-Streamed Terror video player.
Questions arose after a gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, live-streamed a video of himself opening fire at a mosque earlier this year. The terrorist killed 51 and injured dozens. Now, British police turning to social media companies to stop such broadcasts before they start. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has this story.