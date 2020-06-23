Brussels Aims to Halt Purchases of Strategic European Firms by Chinese Investors
June 23, 2020 12:38 PM
The European Union is moving to stop the purchase of strategic European companies by foreign subsidized corporations, especially from China. The European Commission has taken a first step by adopting a white paper on distortions that foreign subsidized companies are causing in Europe. More in this report by Alfonso Beato in Barcelona narrated by Jonathan Spier.