Budapest Touts Swimming in Fast-Flowing Danube River

September 01, 2020 06:26 PM
Thrill-seeking swimmers in Hungary recently challenged the fast-flowing waters of the Danube at an event aimed at encouraging Hungarians to take advantage of Budapest’s parks and waterways. Organizers see the event as a way to literally bring sports enthusiasts to the Hungarian capital.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story.

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi

Arash Arabasadi
