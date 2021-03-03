Burkina Faso’s Opposition Pushes for Return of Exiled President

Burkina Faso’s opposition has stepped up pressure on President Roch Kabore to follow through on a campaign promise to allow former President Blaise Compaore to return from exile. Supporters say Compaore, who fled to Ivory Coast after being ousted in 2014, would bring back security, while critics say his influence is limited and he should face justice. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou.

Producers: Henry Wilkins, Henry Hernandez. Camera: Henry Wilkins.