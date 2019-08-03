Science & Health

Butterfly Populations Reflect Health of Wetlands

August 3, 2019 01:40 AM
Butterfly Populations Reflect Health of Wetlands video player.
Embed

There are 48 insects included on the U.S. Endangered Species List, and the only way any insect has ever come off the list is through extinction. This is especially troubling for the world's butterfly populations, which have declined by 20% in the last decades. Erika Celeste takes us to visit one of the rarest wild butterfly populations in the world, the Mitchell's satyr butterfly at the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
 

Latest Episodes
August 03, 2019
Scientific Studies Say Planting Trees Helps Mitigate Global Warming
Scientific Studies Say Planting Trees Helps Mitigate Global Warming
August 03, 2019
Woman Entrepreneur Building Business in Afghanistan
Woman Entrepreneur Building Business in Afghanistan
August 03, 2019
Kelly Craft Confirmed as US Ambassador to UN
Kelly Craft Confirmed as US Ambassador to UN
August 02, 2019
India Exporters Fear Loss of American Business After US Scraps Trade Privileges
India Exporters Fear Loss of American Business After US Scraps Trade Privileges
August 02, 2019
Russian Opposition Plans to Hold More Protests in Moscow
Police block a street during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police clashed with demonstrators and have arrested some hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition…