Butterfly Populations Reflect Health of Wetlands

There are 48 insects included on the U.S. Endangered Species List, and the only way any insect has ever come off the list is through extinction. This is especially troubling for the world's butterfly populations, which have declined by 20% in the last decades. Erika Celeste takes us to visit one of the rarest wild butterfly populations in the world, the Mitchell's satyr butterfly at the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

