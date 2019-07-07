California Assesses Damage After Second Major Earthquake
July 7, 2019 02:44 AM
California Assesses Damage After Second Major Earthquake video player.
Emergency workers in Ridgecrest, Calif., are assessing the damage after a second major earthquake struck the desert community northeast of Los Angeles on Friday night. No deaths or major injuries have been reported from either the Thursday or Friday quake, but as Mike O'Sullivan reports, Friday's magnitude-7.1 temblor caused additional damage and left residents shaken.