US Politics

California Assumes Heightened Role in Democratic Presidential Campaign

December 17, 2019 08:42 PM
California Assumes Heightened Role in Democratic Presidential Campaign video player.
The sixth and final Democratic presidential debate of the year will be held Dec. 19, 2019, on the campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Only seven of 15 candidates seeking the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump will be on stage this time, as the first primary contests early next year draw closer. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on the significance of this debate and the issues young student voters want to hear from the candidates.

Elizabeth Lee
