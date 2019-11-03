California Becomes First US State To Ban Sale Of Animal Fur Products
November 3, 2019 02:09 AM
In October, California became the first US state to ban sales of animal fur products – the state’s governor signed a series of laws that ban sales of new clothing and accessories made of fur, as well as prohibiting wild animals at circuses. The decision made animal lovers happy but isn't selling well with stores that sell fur. Angelia Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice.