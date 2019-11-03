USA

California Becomes First US State To Ban Sale Of Animal Fur Products

November 3, 2019 02:09 AM
California Becomes First US State To Ban Sale Of Animal Fur Products video player.
Embed
Link

In October, California became the first US state to ban sales of animal fur products – the state’s governor signed a series of laws that ban sales of new clothing and accessories made of fur, as well as prohibiting wild animals at circuses. The decision made animal lovers happy but isn't selling well with stores that sell fur. Angelia Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice. 

Default Author Profile
By
Angelina Bagdasaryan
Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 02:05
Heavy Rain Transforms Arid Landscape
Heavy Rain Transforms Arid Landscape
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 02:02
Bringing Seniors Into the Digital Age
Bringing Seniors Into the Digital Age
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 18:02
Shelling Injures Kurdish Girl, Kills Her Brother in Northeast Syria
Qamishli Family
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 13:38
North Korea Ups Pressure on US to Resume Talks by Year's End
North Korea Ups Pressure on US to Resume Talks by Year's End
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 20:28
Opposition Gives Pakistani PM Two Days to Resign
Islamists Give Pakistani PM Two Days to Resign