California begins curfew to curb COVID-19

As the world approaches 59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the western U.S. state of California began issuing a curfew for most of its residents to curb the spread of the coronavirus while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he plans to end a nation-wide lockdown as scheduled in December. Plus, the World Health Organization says the antiviral drug remdesivir is not beneficial and should not be used in treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19. And can streaming movies do enough to help Hollywood movie studios during the pandemic?