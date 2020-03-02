US Politics

California: The Big Super Tuesday Prize for Democratic Presidential Candidates

March 02, 2020 07:15 AM
The Democratic presidential field is increasingly focused on what is known as Super Tuesday, March 3, the single most important primary day of the entire election calendar. Of the 14 states holding primaries around the country on Super Tuesday, the biggest prize is America’s most populous state, California, where 415 pledged convention delegates will be at stake. California is getting plenty of attention from the Democratic presidential contenders, as we hear from VOA’s Elizabeth Lee.

