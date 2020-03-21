California Charity Helps Malawi Find Clean Water
The novel coronavirus is not the only health threat in the world. The World Health Organization says contaminated water causes half a million deaths each year from diarrhea. Many more die from illnesses linked to poor sanitation, inadequate hygiene or dirty water. A California charity is addressing the problem in one of Africa’s poorest countries, Malawi, as Mike O’Sullivan reports.