California Charity Helps Malawi Find Clean Water

March 21, 2020 06:12 PM
The novel coronavirus is not the only health threat in the world.  The World Health Organization says contaminated water causes half a million deaths each year from diarrhea. Many more die from illnesses linked to poor sanitation, inadequate hygiene or dirty water. A California charity is addressing the problem in one of Africa’s poorest countries, Malawi, as Mike O’Sullivan reports.

Mike O'Sullivan
