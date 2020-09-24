California Firefighters Battle Blazes Threatening Famed Observatory

Crews fought wildfires threatening the famed Mount Wilson Observatory in southern California, starting Tuesday, September 22, and continuing through Wednesday.

The Bobcat Fire has already blackened an area of California larger than the city of Atlanta, and its spread created the need for new evacuations Monday.

Mount Wilson Observatory sits atop the San Gabriel mountains near vital communication towers.

California has already had more of its land burned by wildfires this summer than in any previous full year, with about 3.4 million acres burned since mid-August. (REUTERS)