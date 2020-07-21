COVID-19 Pandemic

California to Release 8,000 Prisoners Amid Rising COVID Numbers

July 21, 2020 04:57 PM
Due to a rise in COVID cases, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he is considering another strict lockdown just a few of weeks after the metropolis started to ease restrictions. In state prisons, the problem has gotten so bad California officials are considering the release of about 8,000 prisoners convicted of minor offenses. VOA’s Angelina Bagdasaryan reports. 

Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetyan 

Angelina Bagdasaryan
