Coronavirus Outbreak

California Residents Line Up to Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Panic

March 24, 2020 09:31 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Los Angeles authorities have announced that all restaurants, bars and amusement parks will be closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals are spending their time in huge lines in grocery stores. But food is not the only thing people have been stocking up on in California – there are also lines in front of some gun stores. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice.

Default Author Profile
By
Angelina Bagdasaryan
Latest Episodes
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:11
Pompeo Visits Afghanistan in Bid to Resolve Political Impasse
Pompeo Visits Afghanistan in Bid to Resolve Political Impasse
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:07
Some Washingtonians Go See Cherry Blossoms Despite Coronavirus Risk
Washington Authorities Urging People to Reconsider Visits to See Cherry Blossoms
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:02
Minimal US Funding for International COVID-19 Aid So Far
Minimal US Funding for International COVID-19 Aid So Far
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 05:58
US Schools Step Up to Help Poor Students Who Rely on Free Meals
Closed US School Help Get Free Meals to Students
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 05:53
Nigeria Health Authorities, Partners Conduct Free TB Testing and Treatment
Nigeria Health Authorities, Partners Conduct Free TB Testing and Treatment