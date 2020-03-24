California Residents Line Up to Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Panic
March 24, 2020 09:31 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Los Angeles authorities have announced that all restaurants, bars and amusement parks will be closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals are spending their time in huge lines in grocery stores. But food is not the only thing people have been stocking up on in California – there are also lines in front of some gun stores. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice.