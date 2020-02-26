Cambodian-American Composer Receives High Honor

The American Academy of Arts and Letters, founded in 1898, is one of the most respected honor societies in the United States. With only 250 members, the society is made up of leading architects, artists, composers, and writers who administer 70 awards and prizes to "foster, assist, and sustain excellence" in the country’s literature, music, and art. Recently, an accomplished Cambodian-American composer was brought into the fold. VOA’s Chetra Chap reports