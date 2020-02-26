Arts & Culture

Cambodian-American Composer Receives High Honor

February 26, 2020 01:27 PM
Embed

The American Academy of Arts and Letters, founded in 1898, is one of the most respected honor societies in the United States. With only 250 members, the society is made up of leading architects, artists, composers, and writers who administer 70 awards and prizes to "foster, assist, and sustain excellence" in the country’s literature, music, and art. Recently, an accomplished Cambodian-American composer was brought into the fold. VOA’s Chetra Chap reports

Chetra Chap VOA Khmer reporter
By
Chetra Chap
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 13:03
South African Gymnast Going for More than Gold in Tokyo Olympics
South African Gymnast Going for More than Gold in Tokyo Olympics
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:18
Uighur Education Takes Root in the US
Uighur Education Takes Root in the US
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 09:46
Life-Saving Organs Could Be 3D Printed to Order
Researcher Work to Develop Printable 3D Organs
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 02:55
Democratic Presidential Candidates Say Front-Runner Sanders Can't Beat Trump
Democratic Presidential Candidates Say Front-Runner Sanders Can't Beat Trump
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 20:24
Travel Industry Hit Hard by Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cruis Ships