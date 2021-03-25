Africa

Cameroon Record Seller Keeps Vinyl Alive With Unique Collection

March 25, 2021 09:39 AM
Cameroonian music lover Paul Tchana opened a tiny record shop in the early 80s and built a collection of more than 5,000 original vinyl records. When compact discs arrived, his little record store struggled but eventually became a kind of museum, with customers going there to learn about music history. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Yaounde.

