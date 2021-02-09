Africa

Cameroon’s Legless Professional Golfer Aims for Paralympic Gold

February 09, 2021 12:21 PM
When Cameroonian golf champion Issa Nlareb Amang lost his legs and most of his fingers to meningitis in 2018, many thought his life in the sport was over.  But, thanks to donors, he was able to get prosthetics that allowed him to return to the game and become the only disabled professional golfer in West Africa.  Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Yaoundé. 

 Camera: Anne Nzouankeu 
Producer: Jon Spier 

