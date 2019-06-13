Campaign for Democratic Presidential Nomination in Full Swing

The Midwest state of Iowa in the center of the country is at the center of the race for the White House in 2020, as the large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination descends upon its 99 counties. The candidates are trying to build momentum and support ahead of nationally televised debates this summer. VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports on the hopes and concerns of Democratic Party voters who will choose a candidate in the Iowa caucuses in early 2020.