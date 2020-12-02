Can a Brexit deal be reached?

December 02, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

With less than a month to go before the end of the year deadline to seal the deal on trade between the European Union and Britain, one negotiator is calling this a make it or break it moment. Plus the Afghan government and Taliban reach a deal. And students in South Korea take their college entrance exam - a test some see as a defining moment in their life.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:30 PM
Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children
A mother watches her HIV-positive child for observation in the intensive care unit of the Bangui pediatric complex, while in…
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:30 PM
Biden announces key economic staff
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen appears for an interview with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox…
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail