USA

Can Money Absolve Sins of the Past?

June 29, 2021 10:39 AM
360p | 16 MB
480p | 23 MB
540p | 28 MB
720p | 55 MB
1080p | 105 MB
Original | 136 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The issue of reparations — making amends for historical wrongs perpetrated against a group or population — has always been highly controversial. But to the victims of atrocities like genocide and slavery, offering such compensation should be a no-brainer. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo looks at examples of reparations as they relate to the debate over reparations for African Americans in the U.S.

Henry Ridgwell   contributed to this report.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
Latest Episodes
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - June 29, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 12:09 PM
COVID Leaves Long-Term Scars on Europe’s Youth
COVID Leaves Long-Term Scars on Europe’s Youth
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 09:46 AM
Zimbabwe Artists Transform Deadly Wild Dog Poaching Snares into Crafts
Turning A Deadly Poaching Snare Into a Living in Zimbabwe
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 09:34 AM
Start-Up Creates Robot to Help Kids Relax at Doctor’s Office
Start-Up Creates Robot to Help Kids Relax in the Doctor’s Office
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 06:46 AM
Pandemic Pushes Refugees in Turkey Into Debt Crisis
Pandemic Pushes Refugees In Turkey Into Debt Crisis