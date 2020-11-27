USA

Can Recycling Be Profitable?

November 27, 2020 01:40 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 41 MB
1080p | 74 MB
Original | 81 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

China used to be the world’s biggest buyer of recycled materials around the world. But that stopped in 2018, when the country banned importing recycled plastics and other scrap materials, forcing the United States and many other countries to look for a new alternative. VOA’s Keith Kocinski has more from New York.
Camera: Nick Jastrzebski    Producer: Keith Kocinski 

Default Author Profile
By
Keith Kocinski
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 01:26 AM
In Senegal, Entrepreneurial Cancer Survivor Looks to 3-D Printing to Aid Amputees
In Senegal, Entrepreneurial Cancer Survivor Looks to 3-D Printing to Aid Amputees
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:32 PM
Fans in Argentina Mourn Death of Diego Maradona
Fans in Argentina Mourn Death of Diego Maradona
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 09:08 PM
Fans in Argentina Mourn Death of Diego Maradona
Fans in Argentina Mourn Death of Diego Maradona
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 04:14 PM
Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence
Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 02:10 PM
Nigeria’s Traditional Textiles Threatened by Chinese
Nigeria’s Traditional Textiles Threatened by Chinese Imports