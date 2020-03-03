Europe

Can Russia and Turkey Step back from the Brink in Syria?

March 03, 2020 06:02 AM
For nearly five years, Russia has managed to balance a delicate alliance of rivals in Syria —  joining Iran in backing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad while partnering with Turkey - Damascus's enemy -  to tackle the Islamic State. The latest flareup of fighting in Syria’s Idlib province — where Moscow’s allies in Damascus are engaged in an increasingly bloody standoff with Turkish forces — could undermine the Kremlin’s growing clout as a Middle East power broker, say some experts. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.
 

Charles Maynes
