Can Russia and Turkey Step back from the Brink in Syria?

For nearly five years, Russia has managed to balance a delicate alliance of rivals in Syria — joining Iran in backing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad while partnering with Turkey - Damascus's enemy - to tackle the Islamic State. The latest flareup of fighting in Syria’s Idlib province — where Moscow’s allies in Damascus are engaged in an increasingly bloody standoff with Turkish forces — could undermine the Kremlin’s growing clout as a Middle East power broker, say some experts. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

