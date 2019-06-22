'The Candy Bomber' Honored in Germany 70 Years After Historic Berlin Airlift

In June 1948, Soviet troops closed all rail, road and river access to the city of Berlin in an effort to choke it off. The move prompted the United States and its allies to come up with a bold plan to supply more than 2 million tons of goods by air to the divided city. As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, 70 years after the historic Berlin Airlift ended, many Germans remain grateful to those who provided aid at a desperate time, in a mission that set a precedent for the Cold War and beyond.

