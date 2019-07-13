Immigration

Capitol Hill Frustration Grows Over Immigration Crisis

July 13, 2019 01:47 AM
Capitol Hill Frustration Grows Over Immigration Crisis
Congressional Democrats are pushing for new protections for asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. They unveiled legislation this week that reflects the lawmakers' increasing anger and concern over the Trump administration's immigration policies. But Republicans accuse Democrats of refusing to acknowledge an immigration crisis exists and making the problem worse. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

