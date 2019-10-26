Capitol Hill Republicans Rally in Defense of Trump
October 26, 2019 03:18 AM
House Republicans have intensified their dissent against an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, protesting that the House Intelligence Committee is questioning witnesses in hearings closed to the public and other lawmakers. The protest is part of Republicans' strategy of attacking the process by which House Democrats probe allegations Trump sought foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill.