USA

Carter Center Targets Online Threats in Ethiopia

February 26, 2021 02:29 AM
With internet access increasing in many emerging democracies, use of social media is changing the ways that candidates and voters interact.  It’s also changing how the non-profit U.S.-based Carter Center assesses elections. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, monitoring online disinformation and threats to prevent political violence is a new front in the center’s democracy initiatives and is a focus ahead of elections in Ethiopia.

Camera: Kane Farabaugh    Producer: Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
