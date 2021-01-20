Extremism Watch

Cease-Fire Is Top Priority for Afghan Government Negotiators in Doha

January 20, 2021 12:51 AM
Afghanistan’s High Peace Council says an immediate cease-fire is a top priority for the Afghan government negotiators in the second round of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha. Meanwhile, activists have expressed their concerns over a recent surge in targeted killings in Afghanistan. VOA’s Samsama Sirat reports from Kabul. 

Default Author Profile
By
Samsama Sirat
