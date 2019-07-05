USA

A Celebration of Independence, in Trump Fashion

July 5, 2019 02:50 AM
A Celebration of Independence, in Trump Fashion video player.
Embed

America’s annual Independence Day is celebrated a bit differently in Washington, D.C., this year, with a display of military might and a speech about patriotism by U.S. President Donald Trump. The event draws Trump supporters, as well as protesters who accuse the president of politicizing a nonpartisan holiday and wasting taxpayer money. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

Latest Episodes
July 05, 2019
German Fire Exercise Aims to Prevent Notre Dame Tragedy
Germany Notre Dame Exercise
July 05, 2019
https://www.voltron.voanews.com/node/3941531/edit?destination=/admin/content%3Ftype%3Dvideo_episode#edit-group-teaser-contentAntarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows
Antarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows
July 05, 2019
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Southern California
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Southern California
July 04, 2019
Britain Backs Hong Kong Protests as China Slams ‘Foreign Interference’
Britain Backs Hong Kong Protests as China Slams ‘Foreign Interference’
July 04, 2019
Record Number of Americans Travel for Independence Day
Record Number of Americans Travel for Independence Day