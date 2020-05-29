Cell Phone Video of Floyd, Arbery Deaths Expose US Racial Tensions
May 29, 2020 03:52 PM
A viral video of a white police officer in the U.S. pressing his knee on the neck of a black man who died shortly after has again raised the issue of excessive force against black Americans. It’s unlikely that it would have drawn such attention without graphic video. And it’s not the only case stirring interest. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni reports.
Camera: Maxamud Mascadde Producer: Henry Hernandez