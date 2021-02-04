Europe

In Challenge to Erdogan, Protests at Istanbul University Escalate

February 04, 2021 03:26 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing domestic and international pressure to stop a crackdown on student protests that erupted after the Turkish leader’s decision to install a new rector at one of the country’s main universities. Critics say the move was aimed at silencing dissent at what many regard as one of the last remaining centers of liberal thought in Turkey. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

 
