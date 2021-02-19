USA

Challenges Are Steep as Biden Reengages With Iran

February 19, 2021 10:04 PM
President Joe Biden has announced steps to reengage with Tehran and return to the Iran nuclear deal that the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018. The move has been criticized by Israel, which says it will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on the challenges ahead for Biden’s policy on Iran.

 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
