Challenges in a Pandemic

The coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and elsewhere, impacting the world's economy and social fabric. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges posed by the pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Air date: August 5, 2020.