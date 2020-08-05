Challenges in a Pandemic

August 05, 2020 01:09 PM
360p | 90 MB
540p | 151 MB
Original | 674 MB
Embed
Download Audio
Download Transcript
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and elsewhere, impacting the world's economy and social fabric. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges posed by the pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Air date: August 5, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes