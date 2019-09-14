Science & Health

Changes in Vapers' Lungs Resemble Changes in Smokers' Lungs

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports 380 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping. The agency has also confirmed six deaths because of e-cigarettes. These latest figures were released Friday. Although vaping was once advertised as a better alternative to cigarettes, VOA's Carol Pearson reports studies have increasingly been showing that e-cigarettes can be deadly.

