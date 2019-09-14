Changes in Vapers' Lungs Resemble Changes in Smokers' Lungs
September 14, 2019 03:34 AM
Changes in Vapers' Lungs Resemble Changes in Smokers' Lungs video player.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports 380 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping. The agency has also confirmed six deaths because of e-cigarettes. These latest figures were released Friday. Although vaping was once advertised as a better alternative to cigarettes, VOA's Carol Pearson reports studies have increasingly been showing that e-cigarettes can be deadly.