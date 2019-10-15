USA

Changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day Gains National Approval

October 15, 2019 06:09 AM
For many Americans, the annual Columbus Day holiday honors the heritage and contributions of the 17 million-plus Italian Americans living in the United States. But honoring navigator Christopher Columbus has long been considered by many as an affront to Native Americans who were in the so-called New World long before Columbus arrived in 1492. On a mission to "correct history" and honor the resilience of America’s Indigenous peoples, a growing movement to change the holiday is picking up steam across the country. VOA’s Ramon Taylor and Julie Taboh report.

Ramon Taylor
Julie Taboh
