Charity Puts Smiles on Faces of Malawi's Cleft Patients

July 5, 2019 02:36 AM
International charity Operation Smile is helping Malawians with cleft lips and palates remove shame and embarrassment stemming from their condition.  The U.S.-based charity has so far given free surgeries to more than 1,000 cleft patients in Malawi and is working on reducing a shortage of local surgeons who do corrective surgeries.  Lameck Masina reports from Zomba, Malawi.

