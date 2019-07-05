Charity Puts Smiles on Faces of Malawi's Cleft Patients
International charity Operation Smile is helping Malawians with cleft lips and palates remove shame and embarrassment stemming from their condition. The U.S.-based charity has so far given free surgeries to more than 1,000 cleft patients in Malawi and is working on reducing a shortage of local surgeons who do corrective surgeries. Lameck Masina reports from Zomba, Malawi.