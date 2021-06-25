Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Jail for George Floyd’s Death
June 25, 2021 11:37 PM
Derek Chauvin will face 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, the case that triggered international protests and calls for greater racial reckoning.
The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on two charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter in April. VOA’s Robert Raffaele has more about Friday's sentencing.