Children Create Apps Without Computer Programming Language
September 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Software engineers used to be the only ones who built applications known as apps for a mobile device. That’s no longer the case. There are programs that allow anyone to create apps without knowing computer language. One program is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT App Inventor. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how the free online site is helping people of all ages around the world to create meaningful apps