China Denies Hacking Microsoft Email Platform
July 20, 2021 09:58 PM
Beijing has denied allegations that it is behind a major cyberattack against Microsoft Exchange — a popular email platform used by companies worldwide. Earlier this week, NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand joined the U.S. in accusing Chinese state-sponsored actors of "malicious cyber activity." White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.