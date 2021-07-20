Silicon Valley & Technology

China Denies Hacking Microsoft Email Platform

July 20, 2021 09:58 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 30 MB
1080p | 64 MB
Original | 229 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Beijing has denied allegations that it is behind a major cyberattack against Microsoft Exchange — a popular email platform used by companies worldwide. Earlier this week, NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand joined the U.S. in accusing Chinese state-sponsored actors of "malicious cyber activity." White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes