China Expands Influence in Mediterranean as European Investment Weakens
December 22, 2020 04:12 PM
Top European Union officials say the bloc must invest more heavily in Mediterranean countries to be able to compete with China. Beijing has financed or purchased key infrastructure in the region as part of its so-called Belt and Road Initiative. More in this report by Alfonso Beato in Barcelona, narrated by Henry Ridgwell.
Camera: Alfonso Beato Produced by: Rod James