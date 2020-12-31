Press Freedom

China Leads in Media Repression in 2020

December 31, 2020 01:14 AM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 42 MB
1080p | 83 MB
Original | 99 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

In a year of declining press freedom amid the global pandemic, China took the lead in media repression. The world’s leading jailer of journalists censored and arrested those covering COVID-19, delayed visas and imposed restrictions on Chinese nationals working for foreign press outlets and introduced a national security law in Hong Kong that authorities used to detain high-profile journalists and pro-democracy activists. 
Producer:   Bronwyn Benito 

Jessica Jerreat
By
Jessica Jerreat
Press Freedom Editor

Jessica Jerreat, VOA’s Press Freedom Editor, has worked at the intersection of press freedom and international news for organizations including the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and The Times of London. Prior to joining VOA in March 2020, Jerreat was senior editor at CPJ, where she edited in depth reports into global censorship and attacks on the press. She previously edited news for the broadsheet press in the U.K. including for the foreign desk of The Times and at the Daily Telegraph. Jerreat has a master’s in War, Media, and Society from the University of Kent at Canterbury, with a focus on propaganda, the press and conflict in the Korean war.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 12:55 AM
Vitriol Hangs Over Georgia’s January 5 Runoff
Vitriol Hangs Over Georgia’s January 5 Runoff
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 09:23 PM
Istanbul Art Exhibition Brings Light, Hope to City Grappling With COVID
Istanbul Art Exhibition Brings Light, Hope to City Grappling With COVID
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 07:33 PM
Iraqis Disabled by IS Pursue Volleyball Dreams
Iraqis Disabled by IS Pursue Volleyball Dreams
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 04:29 PM
2020 A Year In Review
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-2020 A Year in Review
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 02:09 PM
Drone Display Illuminates Scottish Sky
Thumbnail