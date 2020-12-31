China Leads in Media Repression in 2020
December 31, 2020 01:14 AM
In a year of declining press freedom amid the global pandemic, China took the lead in media repression. The world’s leading jailer of journalists censored and arrested those covering COVID-19, delayed visas and imposed restrictions on Chinese nationals working for foreign press outlets and introduced a national security law in Hong Kong that authorities used to detain high-profile journalists and pro-democracy activists.
Producer: Bronwyn Benito