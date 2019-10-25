From China, With Love: An Adoption Story

We follow the heartwarming story about the Hurst family in Midland, Michigan, who adopted three kids from China with developmental disabilities, two of whom were born without eyes. We visit some of the professionals supporting them and see how music therapy is playing a key role in overcoming their lack of sight and developmental problems. Witness the moment where Evie, the youngest child, sings during a medical exam - a moment that touched millions of viewers on social media.

Reporter/Producer: Ailin Li