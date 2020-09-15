VOA News on China

China Rejects Human Rights Criticism as Brussels Seeks Trade Rebalancing

September 15, 2020 11:21 PM
Europe has called on China to take down trade barriers and rebalance the economic relationship, following a virtual summit held Monday between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping. EU officials also raised human rights issues including the crackdown on protests in Hong Kong – but Beijing is rejecting any interference in its affairs. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell   Produced by: Rod James 
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
