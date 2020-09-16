China vs. Hollywood
September 16, 2020
Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" is drawing criticism beyond what's on the screen. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines China's influence on Hollywood movies and the convergence of economics and entertainment with movie industry executive Chris Fenton and Aynne Kokas, University of Virginia communications professor and expert on the intersections of the U.S. and China media and technology. Airdate: September 16, 2020.