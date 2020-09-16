China vs. Hollywood

September 16, 2020 03:43 PM
360p | 94 MB
480p | 134 MB
540p | 162 MB
720p | 291 MB
1080p | 566 MB
Original | 675 MB
Embed
Download Transcript
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" is drawing criticism beyond what's on the screen. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines China's influence on Hollywood movies and the convergence of economics and entertainment with movie industry executive Chris Fenton and Aynne Kokas, University of Virginia communications professor and expert on  the intersections of the U.S. and China media and technology. Airdate: September 16, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes