China’s Vaccine Diplomacy Aimed At Deepening Ties with Central and Eastern Europe
February 17, 2021 03:31 AM
China is promising to provide its Sinovac vaccine to Central and Eastern European countries scrambling to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations for their populations. Beijing’s pledge came at a summit earlier this month with 17 Central and Eastern European nations in what experts see is part of a global effort by Beijing to expand influence and diversify China’s trading partners. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports.