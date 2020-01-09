East Asia Pacific

Chinese Investment in Cambodia Comes at a Political Price

January 09, 2020 12:57 PM
China's close alliance with Cambodia has been forged, in large part, with billions of dollars in aid and investment tied to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which provides developmental assistance around the world to strengthen trade ties and political influence. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have welcomed this assistance, saying it comes without "strings attached" compared to western nations that link aid to democratic reforms. But VOA’s Brian Padden reports that China's massive loans and investment in Cambodia come at a price.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
