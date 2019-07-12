Chinese Persecution of Uighurs

July 12, 2019 07:05 PM
Chinese Persecution of Uighurs
More than one million Uighurs, members of a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority in China, are currently held in Xinjiang internment camps, referred to as “concentration camps” by human rights organizations and former detainees, while Chinese officials describe them as “vocational education centres” for job training. On this edition of the program, Olivia Enos, Senior Policy Analyst in the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation, and Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch, discuss with host Carol Castiel the deplorable treatment of Uighurs in China and why many Muslim-majority countries as well as other western nations are reluctant to confront Beijing. 

