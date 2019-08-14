Chinese Tariffs' Devastating Impact on Lobster Exports
In July, 2018, China imposed tariffs on many American goods and products, including its highly coveted Maine lobsters. In just one year, export sales of the tasty crustaceans plummeted by more than 80%, forcing American companies exporting to China to make drastic changes. VOA's Julie Taboh traveled to the northeastern state of Maine to learn first-hand about the economic impact of Chinese tariffs on the industry.