COVID-19 Pandemic

Clean, Hot Water Installed at All eSwatini Clinics

March 29, 2021 04:16 PM
Before the pandemic hit, 82 percent of clinics in the landlocked Southern African nation of eSwatini lacked hot running water. That has changed in the last 6 months, with the installation of solar-powered water heaters in every single government clinic, opening up clean health facilities to up to 10,000 people a day in a nation that has long struggled with building up infrastructure. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Lobamba, eSwatini. 

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
