Climate Change Puts North Africa in Hot Spot
November 19, 2019 10:24 AM
Government leaders and experts plan a climate change summit in Madrid next month amid a raft grim reports about the warming world. Sandwiched between an expanding Sahara and a rising Mediterranean Sea, North African countries are particularly vulnerable to its effects. From the Tunisian village of Bir Salah, Lisa Bryant takes a look at the challenges and what’s being done.